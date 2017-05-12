Watch cricketer whack a six straight through the window of the commentary box

Nottingham cricketer Alex Hales is known as a seriously big hitter, and showed why during a One-Day Cup match yesterday.

Playing for Nottingham against Durham at Trent Bridge, Hales’ aim is nothing short of impeccable as the ball sails straight through the window of the BBC commentary box.

Thankfully, the window was open, so the stadium is spared some costly repairs. And don’t worry, the One-Day Cup said on its Twitter that no commentators were hurt in the incident.

Such an incredible shot was appreciated by the fans.

If you want to see a bit more Hales, take a look at some of his greatest hits from today (if you’ll pardon the pun).

All eyes on where he sends one of his sixes next.