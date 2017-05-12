Watch cricketer whack a six straight through the window of the commentary box
Nottingham cricketer Alex Hales is known as a seriously big hitter, and showed why during a One-Day Cup match yesterday.
Literally minding the windows from @AlexHales1 with this HUGE 6️⃣#RLODC pic.twitter.com/jLsPTfP3Fd— One-Day Cup (@OneDayCup) May 11, 2017
Playing for Nottingham against Durham at Trent Bridge, Hales’ aim is nothing short of impeccable as the ball sails straight through the window of the BBC commentary box.
Thankfully, the window was open, so the stadium is spared some costly repairs. And don’t worry, the One-Day Cup said on its Twitter that no commentators were hurt in the incident.
Such an incredible shot was appreciated by the fans.
@OneDayCup @ECB_cricket @AlexHales1 BOSH! 😎— Phil Burford (@PhilBurford1) May 11, 2017
@OneDayCup @AlexHales1 @ljpoyz heck!— Rudi (@RudiEdsall) May 11, 2017
If you want to see a bit more Hales, take a look at some of his greatest hits from today (if you’ll pardon the pun).
Entertaining 💯 from @AlexHales1— One-Day Cup (@OneDayCup) May 11, 2017
Full of all the big-hitting shots you'd expect from the @TrentBridge man #RLODC pic.twitter.com/8n6Pjc35nM
All eyes on where he sends one of his sixes next.
