Watch Cork City and Shelbourne league-winner’s beautiful rendition of Nessun dorma

Greg O’Halloran is a multi-talented man, writes Stephen Barry.

Best known as a tough defender on the field, winning back-to-back League of Ireland titles with Cork City (2005) and Shelbourne (2006), he is still playing these days with the Republic of Ireland Masters Football team.

Cork City captain Greg O’Halloran lifts the Airtricity League First Division cup in 2011. Picture credit: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE

Representing his country at the Senftenberg Masters 5-aside Tournament in Germany, the Irish visitors were giving gifts to their hosts, including an Ireland jersey signed by Roy Keane.

However, the hosts were told there was one more gift in store for them...

O’Halloran, an opera fan, took to the mic to produce his party piece, the Italia 90 throwback ’Nessun dorma’.

Bravo!

It ended a weekend’s football which included a 4-1 win over a Czech Republic team featuring Jan Koller, Pavel Kuka and Ivo Ulich. Tony Grant (two), Dominic Foley and Trevor Molloy got the goals for Ireland, with Richie Byrne also in good form.

The Irish were excellent against the Czechs winning 4-1 👏🇮🇪🇩🇪🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/PAiyzvwh6Q — ROIMastersFootball (@ROIMasters) January 15, 2018

Mark O’Neill’s committee is now looking at evolving a League of Ireland over-35s five-a-side indoor league, while there are already plans in place to bring the Czechs and Bayern Munich All-Stars to Dublin for a tournament next July.

Masters at the Seftenberg FC Arena 🇮🇪🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ogdPZJDYrJ — ROIMastersFootball (@ROIMasters) January 14, 2018

Follow all of their progress on the Ireland Masters’ Facebook and Twitter pages.