WATCH: Conor McGregor considers a career change in bizarre new ad

UFC star Conor McGregor is currently on a break from MMA fighting but he’s still doing plenty to keep himself in the limelight.

His most recent move is starring in a series of ads to promote the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, an American horse race that is set to surpass the Dubai World Cup as the richest horse race in the world.

The nine furlong race, to be held in Florida at the end of January, will have a purse of $12 million.

In the ad, McGregor announces his intention to the "pound-for-pound number one jockey on the planet".

While we don’t see a career in the saddle panning out, the clip is a further sign of the Crumlin fighter’s desire to spend more time in front of the camera.

A possible future in film has been suggested before and the ad, co-starring comedian Jon Lovitz, is pretty funny.

