WATCH: Conor McGregor apologises for homophobic remark
UFC champion Conor McGregor says his opponents seek any opportunity to 'throw him under the bus'.
In a recorded interview for this Friday's Late Late Show, 'the Notorious' has apologised for repeatedly using a homophobic slur in a recent video that went viral.
McGregor insists he meant no offence to the LGBT community and highlighted his support for the marriage equality referendum in 2015.
