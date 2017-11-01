WATCH: Conor McGregor apologises for homophobic remark

UFC champion Conor McGregor says his opponents seek any opportunity to 'throw him under the bus'.

In a recorded interview for this Friday's Late Late Show, 'the Notorious' has apologised for repeatedly using a homophobic slur in a recent video that went viral.

McGregor insists he meant no offence to the LGBT community and highlighted his support for the marriage equality referendum in 2015.
