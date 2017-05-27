WATCH: Churchill does the double for Aidan O’Brien

Churchill has justified his favourites tag by claiming the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The two-year-old colt made it a Irish and British Guineas double for trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, at odds of 4/9.

"He wasn't enjoying the ground so I tried to help him along," Moore told the BBC after the race.

"But when I asked him he was there. I have always rated him."

Thunder Snow was second with Irishcorrespondent finishing third.
