WATCH: Churchill does the double for Aidan O’Brien

Churchill has justified his favourites tag by claiming the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The two-year-old colt made it a Irish and British Guineas double for trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, at odds of 4/9.

Churchill wins the @tatts_ireland Irish 2000 Guineas! pic.twitter.com/NGg8XUNfgn — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 27, 2017

"He wasn't enjoying the ground so I tried to help him along," Moore told the BBC after the race.

"But when I asked him he was there. I have always rated him."

Thunder Snow was second with Irishcorrespondent finishing third.