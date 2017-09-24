Watch: Chris Sutton hits the deck after slide tackle from co-pundit
Chris Sutton was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge as he opened BT Sport's coverage of Aberdeen and Motherwell.
In the show's opening, Sutton had been discussing yesterday's Old Firm derby, which Celtic won 2-0 when he was slide tackled by former Motherwell star Stephen Craigan.
It's certainly the strangest opening to a show we've seen - it's no Après Match, that's for sure!
The sketch was clearly pre-planned, but Craigan didn't hold back.
The opening seemed to be a spoof of a moment from yesterday's Celtic v Rangers game, when the Gers Josh Windass inadvertently tackled Pedro Caixinha - his own manager.
