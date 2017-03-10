WATCH: Celtic fans bid farewell to Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell ahead of funeral

Tommy Gemmell made a poignant final journey past Parkhead as hundreds of fans turned out to pay their last respects to the Celtic giant, one of the Lisbon Lions.

The former Scotland left-back died at the age of 73 after a long illness, Celtic announced last week.

His funeral is being held at Daldowie Crematorium in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

Tommy Gemmell arrives at Celtic Park for the final time: pic.twitter.com/IESV7XfLc4 — Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) March 10, 2017

Ahead of the service, fans lined the entrance to the Celtic Park ground as the funeral cortege made its way past, allowing them to say their final farewells to the club legend.

Bells don't toll today for Tommy Gemmell's passing. They ring out in celebration of his life less ordinary. — hugh keevins (@shinjukushug) March 10, 2017

Applause rang out as the procession left the Parkhead stadium in the east end of Glasgow for the final time while a number of supporters threw Celtic scarves towards the funeral cars.

Fans have been lining the Celtic Way for Tommy Gemmell's final farewell to Celtic Park. pic.twitter.com/BCN5eigFes — STV Sport (@STVSport) March 10, 2017

A wreath of white flowers beside the coffin bore the emblem of the Lisbon Lions - the Celtic team whose victory over Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital in 1967 saw them become the first British club to win the European Cup.

The funeral cortege for Tommy Gemmell at Celtic Park, Glasgow, ahead of his funeral service at Daldowie Crematorium in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

Those attending the service included Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and chief executive Peter Lawwell.

Lisbon Lions Bertie Auld, John Clark, Jim Craig and Bobby Lennox, along with former Rangers player Willie Henderson, helped carry the coffin in to Daldowie's East Chapel.

Rangers legend Willie Henderson, carrying Tommy Gemmell's coffin at his funeral today. pic.twitter.com/yghshKOC4A — Rangers Culture (@RangersCulture) March 10, 2017

Former Hoops players Danny McGrain, John Hughes, Dixie Deans, Frank McGarvey, Davie Provan, and Andy Walker were also among the mourners.

Eddie Gray, who played for Leeds and was a former Scotland team-mate of Gemmell's, was also present.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson and administration chief Andrew Dickson attended on behalf of the club.