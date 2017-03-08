WATCH: Canadian hockey player baffled by idea of hurling

Irish people love how impressed foreigners are when they get their first experience of hurling, but this clip shows that our national game needs to be seen to be appreciated.

Wexford star Lee Chin is in Canada to try his hand at ice hockey as part of TV show The Toughest Trade.

Show sponsors AIB have shared a clip showing Chin trying to explain his sport to one of the ice hockey players.

“Curling, hurdling? Do the hurls weigh like a hundred pounds each or what?” the Canadian asks, clearly without the foggiest idea of what the Irishman is trying to explain.

Luckily, some of his teammates have seen clips and one shared his enthusiasm for the sport: “Hurling, it’s a great game.

“When I was a kid and it came on Wild World of Sports, Irish hurling - it was crazy, oh yeah.”

Now that is kind of reaction we like to hear.