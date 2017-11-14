Watch: Brendan Gleeson is here to get you hyped up for Ireland v Denmark

You might not think Brendan Gleeson reciting poetry written by a Welsh man would fill Irish people with national pride, but it really does.

Narrating a montage of famous moments in Irish footballing history, Gleeson quotes Dylan Thomas's famous poem, 'Do not go gentle into that good night'.

Check it out here:

We've had our backs against the wall before. But we've raged... raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017

Come on you boys in green, and rage against the dying of the light!