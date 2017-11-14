Watch: Brendan Gleeson is here to get you hyped up for Ireland v Denmark

You might not think Brendan Gleeson reciting poetry written by a Welsh man would fill Irish people with national pride, but it really does.

Narrating a montage of famous moments in Irish footballing history, Gleeson quotes Dylan Thomas's famous poem, 'Do not go gentle into that good night'.

Come on you boys in green, and rage against the dying of the light!
By Denise O’Donoghue

