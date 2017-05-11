Watch Brazilians try their hand at Gaelic games

Gaelic games has achieved another step toward world domination.

Go Gaelic is a Clare-based company which offers active introductory courses to help share Gaelic games with those unfamiliar with our native sports.

They recently volunteered to travel to Brazil, in conjunction with the Irish Consulate, to provide introductory courses in hurling and gaelic football in schools and social projects in underprivileged areas.

It is the first time that organised Gaelic games had ever been conducted in Brazil as they currently have no official GAA presence.

Over the course of 12 days Go Gaelic did multiple sessions in three cities - Sao Paolo, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, providing sessions in several Favelas including Rosinha (the largest Favela in the world)

They topped off their trip by training young people from the favelas on Ipanema Beach in Rio.

In Sao Paolo, the team also met with a group of Irish people who intend to establish the Sao Paulo Shamrocks, Brazil’s first official GAA club, in the coming months.

Step by step, country by country, Gaelic games are taking over the world.