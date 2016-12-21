WATCH: Billy Walsh makes emotional speech as he is named AIBA Coach of the Year

Irish coach Billy Walsh was overcome with emotion at winning the AIBA coach of the year award.

Walsh was close to tears at several moments during his acceptance speech at the ceremony last night in Switzerland.





He acknowledged his roots in Ireland as well as “new family” in USA boxing and paid emotional tribute to two people in particular, his late father Liam Walsh and former coach Eddie Byrne.

Amid much controversy in Ireland, the Wexford man joined USA Boxing in October 2015.

He has since led the team to three medals in Rio de Janeiro, including a gold for Claressa Shields.

The silver and bronze medals won in the men's competition was the first time the team won at least two medals since Athens 2004.