Watch as the minute's silence at the Europa League final turned into a minute's applause

After a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device killing 22 people and injuring up to 64 at Manchester Arena, a minute’s silence was planned ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League final against Ajax.

Ahead of kick-off, both teams stood at the edge of the centre circle, but the expected silence soon turned into applause and singing.

With the stadium already apparently silent, the stadium announcer began to speak, at which point applause and singing began to fill the stadium.

Manchester United’s players wore black armbands for the game in memory of the victims of the Manchester attack.

Jose Mourinho’s team won the game 2-0, ensuring Manchester United qualify for the 2017/18 Champions League.
