Watch as Latton ladies win this GAA thriller in Liverpool with a late late goal

It didn’t make the headlines but by all intents the Ladies’ All Ireland Intermediate Quarter-final between John Mitchels Liverpool and Ulster champions Latton was a real thriller.

Joanne Culleton’s late late goal at Greenbank in Liverpool decided the contest in favour of the Monaghan girls, 3-7 to 1-10.

Videographer by Jerome Quinn was on hand to capture some of the action and reaction. Check it out.