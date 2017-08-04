Watch as Cork and Monaghan captains discuss eagerly awaited qualifier clash

One of the keenest rivalries in Ladies Gaelic Football will be renewed on Monday when Cork and Monaghan collide in the TG4 All Ireland Championship Qualifiers, at 3.15pm in Tullamore.

"It’s unusual this time", admits Ellen McCarron from Monaghan, because the rivals are meeting in a Qualifier after having contested three All Ireland Finals in the last decade.

Cork captain Ciara O’Sullivan discusses the mood in the Rebels camp after their surprise back-to-back defeats in Munster to Waterford and Kerry.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA