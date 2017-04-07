WATCH: Arsene Wenger still offering no clues over Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger has refused to confirm if he has been offered a new contract at Arsenal as speculation over his future continues.

Pressure has been mounting on the 67-year-old after a recent run of bad form saw the Gunners slip out of Premier League title contention and exit the Champions League following a humiliating 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich.

A minority of fans have been calling for Wenger to go when his current contract expires at the end of the season, although some tension was released after Wednesday's 3-0 win over West Ham.

The Frenchman said last month that he had made his mind up on whether he would stay or go, but he is yet to make that decision public.

Wenger pushed heavily this morning on whether he had a two-year offer on table.



Squirmed a bit, but no answer. pic.twitter.com/ivIF0KLGpB — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) April 7, 2017

When questioned about the situation at his press conference on Friday, Wenger would not even be drawn on whether he has been offered a new contract and said any announcement would be made by the club.

"I spoke enough about that," he said when asked whether he had been offered a two-year deal as widely reported.

"I have nothing to add. I cannot tell you anything more than what I said many times, you know.

"I can understand that the subject is maybe of interest, but for me what is of interest is what's happening on the football pitch."

Asked whether he would make the announcement or if it would come from Arsenal, he replied: "From the club."

Arsenal face another London derby as they travel south to face Crystal Palace on Monday night, with the relegation-threatened Eagles enjoying an upturn in results recently under Sam Allardyce.

A victory will be crucial to Arsenal's ambitions of finishing in the top four. They are currently four points out of the Champions League places having won just two of their last seven league outings.

They recorded a comfortable victory over the Hammers, with Wenger pleased that his players showed they have the character to battle back to form.

"Look, I feel we came out of a very difficult period and what we have shown is that we are united and focused and determined to do things right again," he said.

"That was questioned for a while and I think we gave the right response. We have to show that focus now until the end of the season. There's still a lot to fight for. That is what's at stake basically."

Emiliano Martinez will again play in goal with Petr Cech and David Ospina ruled out through injury, while Theo Walcott will likely keep the captain's armband in the absence of Laurent Koscielny.

Mesut Ozil returned to form with a goal and an assist against West Ham while Alexis Sanchez also played his part in getting Arsenal back to winning ways.

Speculation that Sanchez has a number of conditions in place before he will pen a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, with his current contract having 14 months to run, has emerged lately.

Both Sanchez and Ozil have a little over a year left on their contracts and are believed to want parity with the Premier League's top earners.

But Wenger is confident, despite reports of interest from city rivals Chelsea, that Sanchez wants to stay put.

Wenger insists Alexis wants Arsenal stay but hints wage demands an issue https://t.co/MGNrWbWCqQ pic.twitter.com/WTGudEMgWM — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 7, 2017

"I believe that he basically wants to stay at the club," he said of the Chile forward.

"It's down to finding an agreement with his agent.

"The players have to first see whether they are happy at the club. Most of the time it's down to finding an agreement and the finances are involved in it, yes."