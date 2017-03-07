Watch Antonio Conte washing his hands after a handshake with the West Ham coaches

Antonio Conte has quickly become one of the top managers of the Premier League, with Chelsea looking to be clean through in their race for the title.

Talking of clean, as his team swept aside West Ham last night, a video emerged of Antonio Conte shaking hands with the Hammers coaches. Make sure you watch it all the way through.

Antonio Conte clearly questions the hygeine of the West Ham coaches... pic.twitter.com/LsryYjTprw — Adam Sweeney (@AdamWSweeney) March 6, 2017

Nice. The poor West Ham coaches, who also saw their side claim no points against the table toppers, have the added insult of their hand hygiene apparently being called into question.

Perhaps they shouldn’t completely despair though. Looking at Conte’s habits on the touchline, it’s easy to imagine he might just be very particular about this sort of thing.

Exhibit A – his water bottle technique.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

There’s no lip contact there – and who can blame him, he doesn’t know who’s used that thing.

Exhibit B – the look on his face when he shook hands with Sean Dyche.

(Nigel French/PA)

Perhaps we’re being over the top here, but it certainly looks like he’s already wondering where the nearest bottle of hand-sanitiser is during this shake with the Burnley manager.

Exhibit C – this awkward hug with Mauricio Pochettino.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Is he thinking: “Oh my lord he’s touching me, how do I escape?” Perhaps.

So perhaps the West Ham coaches shouldn’t take it too personally.