WATCH: Andy Murray invites a ball boy to take a shot against Roger Federer
11/04/2017 - 14:13:33Back to Sport Home
Andy Murray called on some unusual help while losing to Roger Federer in a match last night, asking a nearby ball boy to step in and serve.
The two tennis stars were taking part in a in a charity match in Zurich, in what was Murray’s first appearance since a bout of shingles ruled him out of the recent Davis Cup tournament.
Unsurprisingly, the Scot was a little rusty and fell behind against Federer, who recently beat Rafael Nadal to win the Miami Open.
Less predictably, he called on a ball boy to help him out.
👏👏👏@andy_murray couldn't cope with @rogerfederer last night ... so the ball boy had a crack 👍 pic.twitter.com/VwB1hPl4wT— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 11, 2017
Fair play to the young lad, he gave it his best shot, even tapping a ball back for Murray to collect in his role as replacement ball boy.
However, he wasn’t able to do enough to help Murray to victory, with Federer winning the match 6-3 7-6 (7/5).
It doesn’t look as if Murray was going to be too upset by defeat.
Join the conversation - comment here