Watch: Analysis of today's All-Ireland nailbiting match
Pat Spillane and Eamonn O'Hara join Clare MacNamara to discuss an amazing All-Ireland final as Dublin made it three in a row.
Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fought to a draw in the hotly-anticipated world middleweight title showdown in Las Vegas.
Kilkenny's former All-Ireland winning captain Eddie O’Connor says the Cats need a “major shake-up” to revive past glories.
Harry Redknapp has lost his job as Birmingham manager after just 13 games in charge.
The excitement is building and we are just hours away from watching Mayo take on Dublin in today's All-Ireland final.
Donaghy has revealed how he felt Kerry failed to match Mayo’s aggression and mastery of the dark arts.
Mayo have named an unchanged starting 15 from the the side that beat Kerry in the semi-finals ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Dublin.
The Irish-American community in New Haven, Connecticut have built their very own ‘field of dreams’ with persistence, passion – and a whole load of dynamite, writes Jerome Quinn.
Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City stormed to the top of the Premier League with a 6-0 rout of Watford at Vicarage Road.
