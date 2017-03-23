WATCH: An iguana stole the show at the Miami Open

Forget the tennis - iguana-watching was the most entertaining part of attending the Miami Open yesterday.

Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely were 3-3 in their first-round match when this cheeky reptile decided to crash the party.

The tennis-loving lizard first perched himself on the scoreboard in the corner of the court, all the better to get a good view of the layout.

While he was there, Haas nipped over to grab a quick selfie - as you do.

Check out the result.

Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis 🎾🦎 A post shared by tommy haas (@tommyhaasofficial) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

But it looks like the iguana was camera shy as he decided to take off soon after the picture was taken.

Unfortunately for fans keen to see play continue, his route took him straight across the court.

Players and stewards worked together to shepherd him out but, clearly not one to be rushed, he briefly hopped on the other scoreboard before making his exit.

Vesely went on to win the match but at least Haas got a cool selfie out of it.