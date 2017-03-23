WATCH: An iguana stole the show at the Miami Open
23/03/2017 - 17:13:41Back to Sport Home
Forget the tennis - iguana-watching was the most entertaining part of attending the Miami Open yesterday.
Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely were 3-3 in their first-round match when this cheeky reptile decided to crash the party.
The tennis-loving lizard first perched himself on the scoreboard in the corner of the court, all the better to get a good view of the layout.
Best of Iggy, the iguana @MiamiOpen. pic.twitter.com/ORMtZFX5fv— Aliny Calejon (@alcalejon) March 22, 2017
While he was there, Haas nipped over to grab a quick selfie - as you do.
Check out the result.
But it looks like the iguana was camera shy as he decided to take off soon after the picture was taken.
Unfortunately for fans keen to see play continue, his route took him straight across the court.
Players and stewards worked together to shepherd him out but, clearly not one to be rushed, he briefly hopped on the other scoreboard before making his exit.
Haas vs. Iguana pic.twitter.com/5GkD4MC05Z— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) March 22, 2017
Vesely went on to win the match but at least Haas got a cool selfie out of it.
Join the conversation - comment here