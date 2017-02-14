WATCH: ‘Always dream’ - Paralympic Expo held to encourage heroes of the future

Paralympics Ireland recently held their Mondelez Irish Paralympic Expo at the new National Indoor Arena on the National Sports Campus.

The aim was to showcase the various Para sports available in Ireland and encourage both children and adults to get involved.

Michael McKillop, left, who won gold in the Men's 1500m T37 Final, and Jason Smyth, who won gold in the Men's 100m T13 Final, during their September homecoming from the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Dublin Airport in Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile.

Many people attended and got the chance to meet several of our Rio Paralympians and try out a host of Para sports for themselves.

“It’s very important for kids of all ages but especially the young ones to get involved in sport as soon as they can,” swimmer Ellen Keane said.

She knows what she is talking about, having competed in the Paralympics in Beijing when she was just 13, before bringing home a bronze medal from Rio last summer.

Another of those who came along on the day was Mondelez employee and keen cyclist Mark Nugent who was paralysed a result of a road accident last year.

If you want to learn more about Paralympic sports visit www.paralympics.ie/getinvolved.