Watch: All-Ireland camogie winners get fitting welcome at Cork Women's Mini Marathon

Two Cork legends were on hand to inspire the Evening Echo Women's Mini Marathon crowd, writes Steve Neville.

Cork Captain Rena Buckley and Gemma O'Connor had the O'Duffy Cup in hand as they were announced to the crowd by Evening Echo editor Maurice Gubbins.

And of course, the star duo couldn't leave without a song.

The crowd sang a fitting rendition of Queen's We Are The Champions, with Buckley and O'Connor waving on.

We are the champions!! Well done!! Up the Rebels! #EEMiniMarathon pic.twitter.com/hZyx3AVCKR — Evening Echo (@CorkEveningEcho) September 24, 2017

Thousands took to the start line for the annual road race with many choosing to run for charity.