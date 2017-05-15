WATCH: Ad starring disgraced former sprinter Ben Johnson draws strong criticism

Australia's anti-doping authority has criticised a TV advert featuring disgraced former sprinter Ben Johnson.

ASADA has released a statement on the Sportsbet ad that features drug cheat Ben Johnson pic.twitter.com/DzTj0YKp4s — Jackson Williams (@jacksonw____) May 15, 2017

The Canadian was stripped of 100-metre gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics after he failed a drugs test.

Johnson said the mobile betting app he's promoting "tested positive for speed and power".

The company claims its product is popular "with performance-enhancement experts".

Gambling company using drug cheat Ben Johnson to sell betting- you couldn't make it up! #auspol please shut down this putrid industry. — Count 利茶道 Ability (@Richlest) May 12, 2017

This is naht cool https://t.co/mUmxnomBON — Mack Horton (@_mackhorton) May 14, 2017

The ad does also have its defenders, who feel the ad is funny and should not be taken so seriously.

Yes, it sends out a bad message and yes, we shouldn't be promoting this... But I really like the Ben Johnson advert. https://t.co/nL5oxAAEGe — Ben Bloom (@benbloomsport) May 15, 2017