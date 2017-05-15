WATCH: Ad starring disgraced former sprinter Ben Johnson draws strong criticism
Australia's anti-doping authority has criticised a TV advert featuring disgraced former sprinter Ben Johnson.
ASADA has released a statement on the Sportsbet ad that features drug cheat Ben Johnson pic.twitter.com/DzTj0YKp4s— Jackson Williams (@jacksonw____) May 15, 2017
The Canadian was stripped of 100-metre gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics after he failed a drugs test.
Johnson said the mobile betting app he's promoting "tested positive for speed and power".
The company claims its product is popular "with performance-enhancement experts".
Gambling company using drug cheat Ben Johnson to sell betting- you couldn't make it up! #auspol please shut down this putrid industry.— Count 利茶道 Ability (@Richlest) May 12, 2017
This is naht cool https://t.co/mUmxnomBON— Mack Horton (@_mackhorton) May 14, 2017
The ad does also have its defenders, who feel the ad is funny and should not be taken so seriously.
Yes, it sends out a bad message and yes, we shouldn't be promoting this... But I really like the Ben Johnson advert. https://t.co/nL5oxAAEGe— Ben Bloom (@benbloomsport) May 15, 2017
I like the Ben Johnson Sportsbet ad: funny and entertaining. If anything, it ridicules his steroid use. No need for PC to start banning ads!— Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) May 15, 2017
