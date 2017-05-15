WATCH: Ad starring disgraced former sprinter Ben Johnson draws strong criticism

Australia's anti-doping authority has criticised a TV advert featuring disgraced former sprinter Ben Johnson.

The Canadian was stripped of 100-metre gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics after he failed a drugs test.

Johnson said the mobile betting app he's promoting "tested positive for speed and power".

The company claims its product is popular "with performance-enhancement experts".

The ad does also have its defenders, who feel the ad is funny and should not be taken so seriously.

By Grainne McGuinness

