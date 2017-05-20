Watch a young Irish gymnast win gold at the World Challenge Cup

A 17-year-old Irish gymnast has claimed gold in the World Challenge Cup in Croatia today.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who is technically still a Junior but is competing at Senior Level, triumphed in the pommel horse final this evening with a score of 14.267.

The young gymnast, with his eyes firmly set on Tokyo 2020 qualification, fought off seven competitors to demonstrate his huge potential.

The CEO of Gymnastics Ireland said: "This is a huge achievement for a young and very talented gymnast and reward for the hard work of Rhys, his coach Luke Carson and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson.

"Congratulations from all at Gymnastics Ireland."