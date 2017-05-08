Watch: 'A dream come true' for young Cork stars to win league final

The Cork ladies football team marked a new era for their team as they saw off Donegal by a single point in the Lidl NFL Division 1 Final.

With established stars Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery, Deirdre O’Reilly and the injured Brid Stack all missing, a host of young players stood up to be counted.

The team that claimed the title had an average age of just 21, and Jerome Quinn caught up with teenage defenders Melissa Duggan and Emma Spillane and midfielder Jess O’Shea who all starred on the day.