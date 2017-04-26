Watch a 101-year-old woman win a gold medal in a 100m sprint

A 101-year-old woman has won her 17th gold medal at the World Masters Games in New Zealand after winning a 100 metre sprint.

Man Kaur was the sole competitor in the 100-years-and-over category 100m race, but that didn’t stop her.

A video shows Ms Kaur taking on the challenge, with her jog turning into a sort of amble by the end of the 100m.

The World Masters Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years – it is open to sports people of all abilities and most ages.

The amazing centenarian won her race in a time of one minute 14 seconds.

When she trains, Ms Kaur runs a number of short distances every evening at her home in Chandigarh, India.