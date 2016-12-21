Wasps player goes all sassy after receiving an email offering him $8.6 million

England international James Haskell is a sassy man, and that much was proven when he received a scam email from someone claiming to be the “Deputy Minister of International Relations for South Africa” offering him a rather large sum of money.

The 31-year-old Wasps player began by saying: “I very excitingly received another amazing email,” before going on to explain. We’ll let Haskell take up the story from here.

Amazing stuff, right?

Haskell notes the lack of his name within the message, saying: “The name’s not on there but don’t worry about it, it’s obviously personal.”

The full sum “offered” to James was $8.6 million, for which he assures viewers and fans alike: “I just want to let you know that if I do get the money then I promise not to forget you lot.”

The sarcasm is strong with this one.