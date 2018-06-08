Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup for first ever

The Washington Capitals have won NHL’s Stanley Cup for the first time in their 44-year history after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3.

The Caps – who led the best-of-seven series 3-1 going into Game 5 – found themselves 3-2 down with 20 minutes left to play.

Ask and you shall receive. pic.twitter.com/vAdkNAWb2B — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 8, 2018

But goals from Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller gave Washington the lead, and the side were able to absorb Vegas pressure in the closing minutes to clinch the trophy.

After a quiet first period, the game came to life in the second – with the Caps and Vegas trading four goals in six minutes.

Jakub Vrana and Alex Ovechkin – the playoff MVP (most valuable player) – both put the Capitals ahead only for Nate Schmidt and David Perron to tie up proceedings.

Reilly Smith gave Vegas hope when he found the net with less than a minute remaining in the second period.

But two moments of Washington wizardry sealed the win: Smith-Pelly made it a 3-3 game half-way through the third when he connected with the puck while at full stretch and Eller got what would turn out to be the game-winner pouncing on a puck which had slipped past Marc-Andre Fleury.

- Press Association