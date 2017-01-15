Was Paul Pogba's handball the result of a poorly-timed dab?

Paul Pogba’s handball almost decided the match in Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford, allowing James Milner to bag the penalty and almost the points for the Reds.

Liverpool fans were nervous before the game in light of a spate of first-team absentees.

In the end though, they looked the stronger team – despite facing an in-form Manchester United who had won their previous six Premier League games.

It was Pogba’s clumsy handball that gave Liverpool the opening though, coolly dispatched by Milner – which will have filled the Reds with some confidence.

In the end though, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 14th goal of the season levelled the game and a share of the points.

Back to that Pogba handball though.

Most were left wondering what on earth Pogba was doing as he raised his arms to meet the ball.

But some great minds seemed like they had the answer.

Of course, he was performing his signature celebration.

Some with keen eyes noticed something a little funny, but mortifying for Pogba, going on with the perimeter advertising boards at Old Trafford too – as it made an unfortunate report on the top trending hashtags of the match.

The 23-year-old Frenchman came under fire for a grappling challenge on Jordan Henderson’s neck from the first half too – which went unnoticed by the officials.

Why did he do this one? Another dab of course.

Just in case you thought Pogba hadn’t taken enough stick for his first half display though, some took the opportunity to have a dig at Pogba’s new hair too…

Although United managed to get something from the game, all in all – it’s been a tough day for one £89 million man.
KEYWORDS: Football, Manchester United F.C., Old Trafford, Paul Pogba, Premier League

 

