Warren Gatland picks three Irish for Lions first tour match

British and Irish Lions rugby union head coach Warren Gatland has named his team for their opening match on the tour of New Zealand.

Sam Warburton will captain the side when they take on the Provincial Barbarians on Saturday.

He is one of six players in the starting line up that featured for the Lions in 2013.

Three Irish players have been included for the match.

Leinster and Ireland out half Jonathan Sexton will start at No 10, while Ireland captain Rory Best is the designated hooker.

Best's Ulster and Ireland team-mate Iain Henderson has also been picked to start in the second row at No 5.

Meanwhile, on the bench, there are two Ireland internationals present to be introduced during the match.

Ireland and Ulster centre and full back Jared Payne and Leinster and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong are the duo who will be tasked with providing an impact from the substitutes bench for that opening match.

🦁Your team to face the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in our opening Tour match is.....#LionsNZ2017 #AllForOne https://t.co/97nDJFvANJ pic.twitter.com/bejXoYQNd9 — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 31, 2017

The Lions face Super Rugby outfit the Blues in Auckland next Wednesday, leaving Gatland hopeful his tourists can make a fast start this weekend.

"We are lucky to have some real leaders in the squad and to be able to select them for this match in the likes of Rory Best, Alun Wyn Jones and Greig Laidlaw," said Gatland.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what Greig can do alongside Johnny Sexton who both are experienced half-backs. It is also great to have Sam starting in the first game of the tour, something he didn't do in 2013 and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do this weekend.

"The balance of the squad is really good, we have selected the majority of players who were together for the training weeks in Wales and Ireland and they have worked together and prepared well for a number of weeks.

"It is important these guys get a run early and lay down a marker for others to follow.

"We've picked the team for Saturday but it is still the plan to try and give the whole squad a start in the next two matches.

"It is important the players get that opportunity, because if they go well and the team goes well, they put themselves in the shop window for a Test start."

"We are all hugely excited about the first game on tour, it's a great opportunity for the starting XV and the whole match day squad to lay down a marker and get the tour off to a good start," said Gatland.

"We have named a side that showcases a strong combination of experience and youth and we are really looking forward to Saturday."