Want to watch the football with your S/O on Valentine's Day? Here are two over-the-top match previews to sweeten the deal

Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and unfortunately, it just so coincides with the first set of Champions League knockout matches – that might not exactly be your significant other’s idea of a great time.

No matter though. We’ve come up with two tantalising match previews for you to show your partner, in an effort to get the football on the telly on the most romantic night of the year.

Benfica v Borussia Dortmund

This game speaks for itself, that is, if your significant other has a working knowledge of Portuguese and German domestic football as well as an awareness of this year’s Champions League group stage. If not, you might have to mention the following.

Dortmund are this year’s box of surprises, having broken the record for goals scored in a CL group stage with 21 in six games, including an 8-4 result against Legia Warsaw. That alone warrants a date in front of the box, no?

If not, there’s more. The promise of goals is furthered by the knowledge that Benfica were part of a crazy group themselves, scoring 10 and conceding 10 in Group B, including a 3-3 draw against Besiktas and a 4-2 defeat to Napoli.

We’re telling you, it’s going to be Goal City, population: you.

And if you think it’ll be a walkover for Dortmund, you could be very much mistaken. While the German side sit fourth and a full 12 points off the top of the Bundesliga, Benfica are perched in first place in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, scoring at better than two goals a game.

Do you like romantic surprises? If Benfica nick an early goal, this could be yours.

Paris St-Germain v Barcelona

What could be more romantic than an evening in the company of Paris (Saint-Germain) or Barcelona? Only in a European last-16 knockout tie can you experience both wonderful cities at the same time.

Forget that PSG underwhelmed in a group containing Ludogorets Razgrad and Basel, and try to put out of your mind that Barca thrashed each of their opponents, including Celtic (7-0), Manchester City (4-0) and Borussia Monchengladbach (4-0).

Instead, convince your partner that there’s nothing that better represents the essence of Valentine’s Day than these two cities, battling heart and soul (slight exaggeration but go with us here) for the ultimate prize in football.

Let the Champions League theme be your string quartet, let Michael Owen be your waiter, and allow the sound of players falling theatrically under the influence of a nothing challenge to set the atmosphere.

Let the beautiful game be your beautiful evening.