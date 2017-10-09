WALvIRE: The twitter highlights as Ireland team announced

To mark one of the biggest night’s in Irish football we will be keeping an eye on the twitter action in the build-up, throughout and post match and telling an alternative story of what will be - irrespective of result - an emotional night for Irish football.

From big match colour to insightful analysis and some gold-old-fashioned twitter craic join us here.

On twitter we will be following #WalvIre and keeping a special eye on #IEMatchBanter so let’s hear from you.