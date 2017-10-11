Walters to miss World Cup play offs; Meyler suspended for first leg
Jonathan Walters will miss both of legs of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup Playoff next month.
The Burnley forward is out until late December with a knee injury which has sidelined him since August.
Midfielder David Meyler is suspended for the first leg after picking up a late yellow card in the win over Wales.
While Robbie Brady is waiting to see if he’ll be charged by FIFA for an incident with Ashley Williams in the second-half of that game.
