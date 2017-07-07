Walters joins growing Irish contingent at Burnley; Christie confirms move to Boro

Ireland striker Jonathan Walters has joined Burnley from Stoke with fellow Republic of Ireland team-mate Cyrhus Christie announcing on Twitter he has agreed terms with Middlesborough.

33-year-old Walters has signed a two-year contract, joining for a fee believed to be around 3-million pounds.

Walters joins his international team-mates Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long at Turf Moor.

Former Ipswich forward Walters progressed through Blackburn’s academy and after moving on to Bolton he had loan spells at Hull, Crewe and Barnsley.

He joined Hull permanently in 2004 but he was sold to Wrexham and after a spell at Chester his career took an upward turn with a move to Ipswich in 2007.

Walters scored 30 goals in 136 appearances for Ipswich and in 2010 completed a £3million move to Premier League side Stoke.

During seven years with the Potters, Walters struck 62 goals in 269 appearances. He has won 49 caps for his country and was voted Republic of Ireland player of the year in 2015.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland team-mate Cyrus Christie has confirmed his move from Derby to Middlesborough after protracted negotiations between the clubs.

Delighted to sign for Middlesbrough FC, its a fantastic club with passionate support and… https://t.co/n08pBkrz9E — Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) July 7, 2017

- Digital desk and PA