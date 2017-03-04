Walsh hopeful Meehan can make successful return for Galway

Galway manager Kevin Walsh has confirmed that Michael Meehan has returned to training with the county side in a bid to revive his career, writes John Fallon.

Meehan retired from inter-county football three years ago due to a troublesome ankle injury but has continued to play for his club Caltra despite a limited training regime.

The Galway management has been working with Meehan in recent months to help him get back to top fitness which may see him make a return to inter-county football.

“It is a co-ordinated approach, the most important person in all of this is Michael Meehan,” said Walsh.

“He has battled hard to get over this ankle injury and we have been working with him on it.”

Meehan returned to training with Galway on Tuesday night and it is hoped to ramp it up in the coming weeks.

A target date has not been set on when Meehan might make his return for Galway.