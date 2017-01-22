Walsh Cup round-up: Kilkenny see off Westmeath with ease as Galway goal proves crucial

Early goals see Cats cruise into Walsh Cup semi

Kilkenny defeated Westmeath by 4-18 to 0-18 in Mullingar to set up a Walsh Cup semi-final against Wexford next weekend.

Kilkenny were never in any danger of losing this game as they cruised into a 3-5 to 0-2 lead after just 14 minutes.

Started five of their All-Ireland final team, two goals from Walter Walsh and one from Johnjo Farrell saw them hit the ground running. The Cats lead by 3-12 to 0-8 at half-time.

Westmeath improved greatly in the second half and some good saves by goalkeeper Paddy Maloney and points by Allan Devine and Brendan Murtagh kept them in touch but Farrell added another goal and TJ Reid finished with seven points as Kilkenny eased to victory.

A first half goal from Joseph Cooney proved crucial as Galway advanced to the semi-finals with a 1-19 to 0-16 win over a stubborn Laois side at Rathdowney.

A young Laois side had caused them trouble throughout, with goalkeeper Eoin Fleming really catching the eye thanks to a string of saves, including from a 64thminute Jason Flynn penalty.

But Laois just couldn’t provide enough attacking thrust at the other end and Galway tacked on three late points to earn a semi-final meeting with IT Carlow next weekend.

Meanwhile four goals from Neil McManus and one each from Conor McCann and Conor Johnston eased Antrim to a 6-16 to 1-22 win over DCU.

Antrim looked set to take control when McCann and McManus both raised green flags in a two-minute spell midway through the first half to take a 2-4 to 0-4 lead.

But a goal from the impressive Paul Kelly and points from Ciaran Dowling, James Mulally, Tony French and Colm Currie helped DCU to a 1-11 to 2-7 half-time lead.

Kelly extended the advantage after the restart but over the next quarter hour, Antrim outscored their visitors by 3-4 to 0-2 to secure their second win of the competition.

As well as this, Offaly had to come from behind to pip Joe Quaid’s Kildare by 2-22 to 2-20.

Sean Cleary's early goal put Offaly in a commanding position but the Lilies’ Mark Delaney raised two great flags to cut Offaly's lead to just a point at the break: 1-12 – 2-8.

And with David Reidy and Kilkenny permit player John Mulhall leading the charge, Kildare led by four points (2-17 - 1-16) in the 57th minute.

But a second Cleary goal in the 64th minute and frees from Shane Dooley (who hit 0-10), saw Offaly progress to the semi-final.