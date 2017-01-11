Walsh Cup holders Dublin overpower UCD

Dublin 2-26 UCD 0-21

Holders Dublin completed their second successive Walsh Cup victory after overcoming UCD by eleven points at Parnell Park, writes Rónán Mac Lochlainn.

With a stiff breeze at their backs, UCD opened up brightly through points by Oisin O’Rorke and DJ Foran before Donal Burke opened Dublin’s account with a 7th minute free.

Despite the students adding two further points through the impressive Foran, Dublin assumed control of matters around midfield through Ben Quinn with Burke adding four frees prior to two Niall McMorrow scores in the 20th minute.

Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin in action against Rory Dwan, left, and Tadhg de Búrca of UCD at Parnell Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The hosts enhanced their lead through points from Burke, Caolan Conway and Chris Crummey and they confirmed a healthy 1-15 to 0-11 interval lead thanks to a smarty-taken goal from Cian O’Sullivan in the 32nd minute.

O’Rorke and Darragh Dolan impressed upon the restart for UCD but Dublin proved too strong by the end with Burke converting a 65th minute penalty to complete his side’s straightforward win.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke 1-10 (1-0 pen, 0-6f), C O’Sullivan 1-1, N McMorrow, B Quinn, C Conway, A Quinn 0-3 each, C Crummey, F Mac Gib, F Whitely 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCD: DJ Foran 0-11 (0-8f), O O’Rorke 0-4 (0-1 ’65), P Guinan, D Dolan 0-2 each, C Mac Gabhann, C Keane 0-1 each.

Dublin: G Maguire; P Smyth, S Barrett, M McCaffrey; S McGrath, C Crummey, C Dowling; C Conway, B Quinn; C Burke, N McMorrow, F Mac Gib; C O’Sullivan, D Burke, A Quinn.

Subs: C Robinson for McCaffrey, M Kavanagh for Dowling, F Whitely for C Burke and A Moore for O’Sullivan (all half-time), S Ó Riain for Conway (57), C Maher for A Quinn (63), T Connolly for D Burke (66), J McGuirk for McMorrow (68), F Ó Riain Broin for B Quinn (71).

UCD: D Hughes; E Hayden, P Hannon, R Dwan; H Lalor, T de Búrca, C Mac Gabhann; L Scanlon, B Quigley; DJ Foran, D Dolan, P Guinan; M Brennan, O O’Rorke, JJ Ryan.

Subs: R McEvoy for Ryan and T Phelan for Dwan (half-time), C Keane for Brennan (44), M Cronin for de Búrca (46), J Houlihan for Lalor (62), J Power for Foran (64).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth)