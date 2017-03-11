Wales triumph 41-27 over Ireland in U-20 eight-try contest

Two-try man-of-the-match Keiran Williams consigned the Ireland Under-20s to their first defeat of the season as Wales triumphed 41-27 in a pulsating eight-try contest.

The U-20 Six Nations has mirrored the senior tournament in that England - thanks to tonight's 33-5 bonus point win over Scotland - have secured the title with one round still to play.

Despite a mostly positive performance, Ireland's title hopes came to an end in Colwyn Bay which the Wales U-20s have turned into something of a fortress in recent seasons.

Centre Williams' try on the stroke of half-time gave the free-scoring hosts a 24-13 lead at the break, with Ireland captain Calvin Nash having crossed in brilliant fashion for a sixth-minute opener after combining out wide with Jordan Larmour.

Larmour, who was so effective in attack against France, continued to pose a threat off limited ball but it was the Irish pack who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in the third quarter.

Having gone 14 points behind, Caelan Doris and his fellow forwards lifted the intensity and tempo and their comeback began with Tadgh McElroy being driven over, to the right of the posts, from a lineout maul.

Out-half Bill Johnston, who kicked 12 points on the night, converted the hooker's third try of the tournament and also added the extras to flanker Paul Boyle's 52nd-minute effort following a series of punishing pick and goes.

Ireland were back level but replacement Conor Fitzgerald's sin-binning on the hour mark was particularly costly, Williams catching the eye once more with an excellent bonus point try from a midfield burst.

Nigel Carolan's youngsters dug in and very good work in the scrum did briefly get them back into scoring range. However, time was not on their side and Wales wrapped up with the victory with a late pushover effort from replacement Jack Pope.

The 14-point loss leaves Ireland fighting for the runners-up spot now as they look to get back to winning ways at Donnybrook on St. Patrick's Day (kick-off 6pm) and deny England an U-20 Grand Slam.

TIME LINE: 2 minutes - Wales penalty: Ben Jones - 3-0; 6 mins - Ireland try: Calvin Nash - 3-5; conversion: Bill Johnston - 3-7; 12 mins - Wales try: Corrie Tarrant - 8-7; conversion: Ben Jones - 10-7; 15 mins - Wales try: Dane Blacker - 15-7; conversion: Ben Jones - 17-7; 19 mins - Ireland penalty: missed by Bill Johnston - 17-7; 25 mins - Ireland penalty: Bill Johnston - 17-10; 37 mins - Ireland penalty: Bill Johnston - 17-13; 40 mins - Wales try: Keiran Williams - 22-13; conversion: Ben Jones - 24-13; Half-time - Wales 24 Wales 13; 43 mins - Wales penalty: Ben Jones - 27-13; 45 mins - Ireland try: Tadgh McElroy - 27-18; conversion: Bill Johnston - 27-20; 52 mins - Ireland try: Paul Boyle - 27-25; conversion: Bill Johnston - 27-27; 60 mins - Ireland yellow card: Conor Fitzgerald; 62 mins - Wales try: Keiran Williams - 32-27; conversion: Ben Jones - 34-27; 79 mins - Wales try: Jack Pope - 39-27; conversion: Ben Jones - 41-27; Full-time - Wales 41 Ireland 27

WALES U-20: Rhun Williams (Cardiff Blues); Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Cameron Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Corrie Tarrant (Cardiff Blues), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Blues), Alex Dombrandt (Cardiff Met), Sean Moore (Pontypridd), Shane Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues), Will Jones (Ospreys) (capt), Aled Ward (Cardiff Blues).

Replacements: Owen Hughes (Newport Gwent Dragons), Steff Thomas (Scarlets), Chris Coleman (Newport Gwent Dragons), Jack Pope (Bridgend), James Botham (Cardiff Blues), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), Phil Jones (Ospreys), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets).

IRELAND U-20: Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College/Leinster); Tommy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster), Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster) (capt); Bill Johnston (Garryowen/Munster), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster), Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (UCD/Leinster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/Leinster), Matthew Burke (Corinthians/Connacht), Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster), Jack Stafford (Shannon/Munster), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster).

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)