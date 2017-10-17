Wales to play friendly against France in Paris next month

Wales will face France in a friendly in Paris next month, the Football Association of Wales announced on Tuesday.

Chris Coleman's side missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after finishing third in their qualifying group.

Chris Coleman in August.

The former Fulham boss has yet to announce if he will stay on in the role but has good memories of France, having taken Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in the country last summer.

Now the two nations will meet at the Stade de France on November 10, having only met on one previous occasion.

Ian Rush scored the only goal of that game as Wales won 1-0 in a friendly in Toulouse 35 years ago.