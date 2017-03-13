Wales' Shaun Edwards disappointed with rude gesture accusation celebrating Ireland win

Shaun Edwards was disappointed to have been accused of a rude gesture while celebrating Wales' Six Nations win over Ireland.

Defence coach Edwards insisted he toasted Jamie Roberts' winning try in the 22-9 triumph over Ireland on Friday night by punching the air - and not by raising a middle-finger salute.

Wales denied Ireland any tries in a defensive shut-out Edwards branded the best rearguard performance in his coaching tenure dating back to 2008.

Rob Howley's side will close their Six Nations account by taking on France in Paris on Saturday, with Edwards demanding more of the same without the ball against Les Bleus.

Asked about social media reaction to his questioned hand signal, Edwards replied: "I was very disappointed at that. I couldn't believe why so many people looked at that.

"There was nothing in that whatsoever. It was just a harmless hand gesture.

"I was throwing a punch in the air and people are talking about that rather than an incredible defensive performance where Ireland were kept try-less for the first time for four years.

"I'm a child of the 1990s and if you are going to say something rude you stick two fingers up and not one. It's true though, Agincourt, two fingers isn't it?"

Wales avoided their worst Six Nations run in 10 years by dodging a third-straight defeat in overcoming Ireland at the Principality Stadium on Friday night.