Wait...does this basketball player really think the earth is flat?

It’s rare for sportsmen and women to weigh in on the world of science, but basketball player Kyrie Irving’s thoughts have raised more than a few eyebrows.

This is because the Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard holds a pretty unusual opinion: he believes the world is flat.

His beliefs came out when he was featured on the RJ & Channing podcast run by his teammates. He said: “This is not even a conspiracy theory. The earth is flat. The earth is flat. … It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

As you can imagine, people are pretty baffled by this viewpoint.

And as in all good news stories, Irving soon became a meme.

Although Irving’s teammate LeBron James doesn’t necessarily agree with his stance, he did jump to Irving’s defence.

Don’t worry about Irving, because he seems remarkably unfazed by the Twitterstorm that he’s created.

And hey – it’s not all bemusement, because some people actually agree with him.

This is by no means the only revelation from the podcast that got people talking. It turns out that Irving also believes in aliens and thinks that the CIA killed Bob Marley.