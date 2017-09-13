Visa issues hold up Leinster duo's entry to South Africa

Visa issues have held up Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson Park's entry to South Africa.

Both Leinster backs are New Zealand passport holders, but have been held at OR Tambo Airport near Johannesburg since this morning.

Nacewa and Gibson Park are part of a 28-man squad that's travelled to South Africa for Pro 14 encounters with both Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Efforts to resolve the issues are ongoing.