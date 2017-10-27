Virgil van Dijk has been working on his free-kicks, and it looks like bad news for Brighton
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is hot property on the football transfer market, and with skills like this, it’s no wonder why.
The 26-year-old Netherlands footballer tweeted a video of one of his training free-kicks ahead of Sunday’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion, and it’s impressive stuff, especially for a centre-back.
You’ve got to ask yourself whether a wall of real defenders might have jumped and blocked the effort, but put it this way: there’s no way the keeper’s getting there.
Liverpool have long been rumoured with a move for Van Dijk – Jurgen Klopp’s team are impressive in attack but lack something in defence.
And my defender can't even defend, we need you at Liverpool— C (@oftheKop) October 27, 2017
And as this social media user pointed out, that wall had something of the Reds’ defence about it…
Looks like you are playing against the @LFC defence!— OfficalRob (@RobBainbridge77) October 27, 2017
However, of more immediate importance is Southampton’s next game – will we see Van Dijk on free-kick duty at Brighton?
Save one for Brighton Virgil!!!— Mark Smith (@smudger1703) October 27, 2017
If so, Brighton goalie Mathew Ryan might have a rather nervous look on his face.
