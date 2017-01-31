Viktor Fischer's fish are having a more memorable deadline day than most

Footballers have a lot of spare time on their hands, and a good way to pass some of that time is with a pet.

Middlesbrough midfielder Viktor Fischer chose to go for his namesake, some goldfish, and was captured on teammate Patrick Bamford’s Snapchat cleaning out their tank.

But in order to do so, the fish had to leave the tank. Which led to this.

It appears that the fish aren’t too fussed – and as long as they’ve got water, why would they be?

In some ways it’s definitely been a more memorable deadline day for Fischer’s fish than most are having, but given that goldfish are famous for a lack of memory, that’s probably not actually the case.

Still, there’s one bit of excitement on this otherwise phenomenally quiet deadline day… right?