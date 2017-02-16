Viewers loved the Pogba brothers' mum trying to remain impartial with a half-and-half shirt
16/02/2017 - 23:12:22Back to Sport Home
Manchester United played host to Saint-Etienne in the Uefa Europa League last-32 first leg, which meant that United’s Paul Pogba faced his brother Florentin.
It's time. Pogba vs Pogba.— Asif. (@HerreraTekkers) February 16, 2017
But as the game was about to commence, there appeared to be no hostility between the two.
Haha that handshake and a hug between the pogba brothers!!! ❤👌👏— saad (@SaaadBaigg) February 16, 2017
Pogba brothers greet each other pre game. pic.twitter.com/qja3nGnc11— UtdHQ (@UtdHQ) February 16, 2017
On Wednesday, Florentin even got a haircut with Paul’s number shaved into the side of his head especially for the occasion.
The love between the brothers was reflected by their mother, who sat in the stadium at Old Trafford sporting a half-and-half football shirt in a bid to maintain her impartiality.
If anyone is allowed to wear a half-and-half shirt it's mum Pogba... pic.twitter.com/mrdx3005xx— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 16, 2017
MAMA POGBA IS THERE WEARING HALF AND HALF 😂 #mufc #saintetienne #uel— Nataly Antar (@Nataly_Antar) February 16, 2017
Mama Pogba must have two shirts on. One for Paul one for florentin. Haha— SIIIIIIIIIIUUUUUUUUU (@HaIaRonaldo) February 16, 2017
POGBA'S MUM IS WEARING THE HALF SHIRT LMAOO— lëäh (@pauIpobga) February 16, 2017
Pogba's mum is the only time I'd condone half and half scarfs 😂— Olivia (@livyfdavidson) February 16, 2017
Paul’s twin brother Mathias also posted a video on Instagram of himself showing his divided support by wearing a similar shirt.
#familygoals.
Join the conversation - comment here