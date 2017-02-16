Viewers loved the Pogba brothers' mum trying to remain impartial with a half-and-half shirt

Manchester United played host to Saint-Etienne in the Uefa Europa League last-32 first leg, which meant that United’s Paul Pogba faced his brother Florentin.

It's time. Pogba vs Pogba. — Asif. (@HerreraTekkers) February 16, 2017

But as the game was about to commence, there appeared to be no hostility between the two.

Haha that handshake and a hug between the pogba brothers!!! ❤👌👏 — saad (@SaaadBaigg) February 16, 2017

Pogba brothers greet each other pre game. pic.twitter.com/qja3nGnc11 — UtdHQ (@UtdHQ) February 16, 2017

On Wednesday, Florentin even got a haircut with Paul’s number shaved into the side of his head especially for the occasion.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

The love between the brothers was reflected by their mother, who sat in the stadium at Old Trafford sporting a half-and-half football shirt in a bid to maintain her impartiality.

If anyone is allowed to wear a half-and-half shirt it's mum Pogba... pic.twitter.com/mrdx3005xx — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 16, 2017

Mama Pogba must have two shirts on. One for Paul one for florentin. Haha — SIIIIIIIIIIUUUUUUUUU (@HaIaRonaldo) February 16, 2017

POGBA'S MUM IS WEARING THE HALF SHIRT LMAOO — lëäh (@pauIpobga) February 16, 2017

Pogba's mum is the only time I'd condone half and half scarfs 😂 — Olivia (@livyfdavidson) February 16, 2017

Paul’s twin brother Mathias also posted a video on Instagram of himself showing his divided support by wearing a similar shirt.

I can't share myself today 🙏🏿❤️ A post shared by Mathias Pogba (@mathiaspogbaofficial) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:34am PST

#familygoals.