Viewers loved the Pogba brothers' mum trying to remain impartial with a half-and-half shirt

Back to Sport Home

Manchester United played host to Saint-Etienne in the Uefa Europa League last-32 first leg, which meant that United’s Paul Pogba faced his brother Florentin.

But as the game was about to commence, there appeared to be no hostility between the two.

On Wednesday, Florentin even got a haircut with Paul’s number shaved into the side of his head especially for the occasion.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

The love between the brothers was reflected by their mother, who sat in the stadium at Old Trafford sporting a half-and-half football shirt in a bid to maintain her impartiality.

Paul’s twin brother Mathias also posted a video on Instagram of himself showing his divided support by wearing a similar shirt.

I can't share myself today 🙏🏿❤️

A post shared by Mathias Pogba (@mathiaspogbaofficial) on

#familygoals.
KEYWORDS: Florentin Pogba, Football, Manchester United, Paul Pogba, Saint Etienne, UEFA, UEFA Europa League

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport