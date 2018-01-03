Video: Storm Eleanor didn't stop these hurling matches

Storm Eleanor failed to stop two games from being completed at the Dub Arena last night.

Antrim beat Ulster University by 1-18 to 2-7 and Queens beat Down by 2-11 to 1-3 at last night's Bank of Ireland Conor McGurk Cup hurling Tournament in Belfast.

"I thought the posts were going to come down," said Ulster University manager Ollie Bellew.

Down and Ulster University hurler Daithi Sands said he hadn't played in worse conditions before, while Queens manager Neal Peden praised all of the players for getting through the games.

Look at those posts swaying!