Video: Ronda Rousey lasts just 48 seconds in UFC comeback fight

Ronda Rousey's UFC comeback after more than a year out of the octagon lasted just 48 seconds as she was brutally stopped by Amanda Nunes, who said afterwards: "I'm here to stay".

Rousey was seeking to regain the bantamweight championship she lost in November 2015 to Holly Holm, her first defeat in the UFC, but she proved no match for Nunes as her Brazilian opponent rained down punches from the opening bell.

Nunes, who defended the title she won earlier this year by defeating Miesha Tate, landed several heavy blows that wobbled Rousey, forcing the referee to intervene after less than a minute of the contest at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

The defeat was Rousey's second in 14 fights and while she remains the most high profile woman in the sport, being paid a reported US$3m for this bout, the 29-year-old may now retire.

A triumphant Nunes said in quotes on the UFC's website: "Before I walked out, (my team and I) talked, and this moment was my moment.

"(Rousey) had her time, she did a lot for the sport. I thank Ronda Rousey.

"But right now, I showed I'm the champion and I'm here to stay."