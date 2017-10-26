Video: Irish youngster looks shocked when Kevin De Bruyne asks him to swap shirts

Connor Ronan has been quietly making a name for himself in football and it seems he caught the eye of one superstar this week, writes [url=https://twitter.com/SteveNeville_]Steve Neville[/url.

Wolves were taking on Man City in the League Cup on Tuesday night and they suffered the heartache of losing on penalties after keeping City scoreless throughout.

Ronan played the opening 73 minutes with the former U17 International Player of the Year helping his side push City all the way.

But after the game, City star Kevin De Bruyne singled out Ronan to swap shirts in the tunnel.

Ronan's shock and delight is a joy to watch.

great moment for Connor Ronan @tim_spiers_Star @WWFCFancast

sure he'll have more great moments IN a Wolves shirt as well pic.twitter.com/tkCLadS0O3 — The Absolute Boy JC (@TheBirmingham6) October 26, 2017

Here's hoping Ronan continues to rub shoulders with football's elite as his career progresses.

