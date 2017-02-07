VIDEO: Cork City supporters pay moving tribute to club's biggest fan

Cork City FC supporters paid a moving tribute to Noelle Feeney outside Turner's Cross following the removal of her remains this evening.

Her remains were taken from O'Sullivan's funeral home to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyphehane, tonight.

Noelle was the club's number one fan as she spearheaded the Cork City Official Supporters Group for 25 years, and she passed away yesterday morning at Marymount.

Her funeral Mass will be at noon tomorrow.