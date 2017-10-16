Video: Cork City lose their roof; Derry City match to go ahead tomorrow

LATEST:The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game between Cork City and Derry City will go ahead tomorrow evening, after storm damage forced the postponement of the fixture tonight.

The roof over the Derrynane Stand collapsed after a battering by ex-hurricane Ophelia, but the rest of the stadium was not affected.

An engineer visited the ground this afternoon and approved the fixture proceeding tomorrow night, once the necessary works are completed on Tuesday morning in clearing debris.

The Derrynane Stand will remain closed tomorrow, however.

RTE2 will provide live coverage with the game kicking off at 7.20pm.

EARLIER:

The roof of Cork City’s Turner’s Cross stadium has partially collapsed as Storm Ophelia batters the country.

Footage shared online shows winds lifting the roof on a section of the Derrynane Road stand.

It is one of a number of buildings damaged by the storm, a former hurricane, which has travelled from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

Met Eireann has described the storm as the most powerful to have ever been so far east in the Atlantic on record. It issued a “status red” weather alert.

Trees and power lines are down across Kerry and Cork as the storm makes its way across the country.