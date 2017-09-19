Victorious Dublin team make this young Derry fan’s day

Young Derry fan Anton Campbell became the first Derry person to hold Sam aloft since Henry Downey when the legend that is Jim Gavin invited him to hold the trophy aloft in front of the victorious Dublin seniors at GAA HQ on Sunday.

Anton was at Croke Park to support the defeated Derry minor team.

The heart warming video has been released on the Sunday Game twitter account and is guaranteed to lift your spirits.

Jim Gavin and Dublin team invited 12-year-old Anton Campbell from Magherafelt, Derry, into Croke Park dressingroom to lift Sam Maguire 🙌🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/rHQRRIOhN6 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 19, 2017

Dublin the rest of the country probably didn’t want you to win but nevertheless we salute you.